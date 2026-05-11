Israel's star Noam Bettan kicks-off Eurovision on the turquoise carpet

Eurovision week officially kicked off Sunday night in Vienna with the traditional turquoise carpet ceremony at City Hall, where delegations from all 35 participating countries made their first official appearance ahead of the competition.

Israeli contestant Noam Bettan, who was greeted warmly by fans and journalists gathered at the event. As the Israeli delegation walked the carpet, the accompanying orchestra played “Hava Nagila,” drawing enthusiastic reactions from many attendees.

Due to security concerns, Bettan largely avoided media interviews during the event, aside from a brief appearance on Austrian television.

Speaking to Israeli media, the singer described the experience as “the most enjoyable time of my life,” adding that rehearsals were going smoothly and that he was grateful to be part of the competition.

After completing the turquoise carpet procession and reaching the main stage, Bettan thanked supporters and shouted, “Go Michelle, go Israel!” A small number of boos from pro-Palestinian protesters in the crowd could be heard afterward, though the Israeli singer remained composed.

The atmosphere contrasted with last year’s opening ceremony, which saw larger pro-Palestinian demonstrations and several confrontations involving the Israeli delegation.

Attention now turns to Monday evening’s dress rehearsal for the first semi-final, a crucial performance for Israel because the international juries will determine half of the semi-final score based on the rehearsal.

The live semi-final is scheduled for Tuesday night, with Israel set to perform tenth. According to betting agencies, Bettan is widely expected to qualify for Saturday’s grand final, with bookmakers currently placing Israel among the leading contenders to win the competition.