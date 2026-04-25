Israel: Six teenagers arrested after the murder of a pizzeria employee on Independence Day

Six teenagers have been arrested in connection with the killing of 21-year-old Yemanu Binyamin Zelka, a Pizza Hut employee who was fatally attacked on Israeli Independence Day following a dispute at his workplace.

The suspects, aged 13 to 17, were detained after an intensive police investigation into the incident in the Kfar Ganim neighborhood.

According to initial findings, the events began around 1:00 a.m. inside the restaurant where Zelka was working. Witnesses say he approached a group of teenagers who were causing a disturbance and asked them to stop using festive sprays inside the premises.

The situation escalated after the group reportedly waited outside for Zelka to finish his shift. When he exited, they allegedly attacked him, and the confrontation turned violent. Zelka was stabbed during the assault and later died of his injuries.

Investigators believe around ten youths may have taken part in the incident, though only one is suspected of inflicting the fatal wound. Authorities are working to determine the role each individual played.

The killing has shaken the local community and sparked renewed concern over youth violence. Officials have strongly condemned the attack, calling for firm legal action against those responsible.