Israeli influencers launch 'Marmara 2.0' Flotilla to counter activist fleet

A group of prominent Israeli social media influencers launched a first-of-its-kind civil information flotilla on Sunday afternoon from the Herzliya Marina, aimed at countering a series of pro-Palestinian activist fleets heading toward the region.

The domestic initiative, titled "Exposing the Terror Flotilla: Marmara 2.0," serves as a coordinated civilian public diplomacy response to the latest international convoys attempting to breach Israel's maritime blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Organizers emphasized that the Israeli initiative is a localized campaign slated to last several hours, with no intention of entering the territorial waters of other nations.

Prior to setting sail at 2pm on May 17th, the content creators delivered official media statements on the dock in Hebrew, English, Arabic, and Turkish.

The dozens of participating digital activists command a combined global audience of more than 10 million followers across various digital platforms, which organizers are leveraging to project a firm message regarding national sovereignty and to challenge international narratives.

The roster of participating digital advocates includes prominent Arab-Israeli commentator Yosef Haddad, alongside 12-year-old digital activist Ben Carasso, who has built an international following through online advocacy.

They are joined by Marwan Jaber, a Druze influencer with an extensive regional network, and popular YouTuber Ashley Bakshi Waxman, who is also the cousin of Agam Berger, an Israeli citizen currently held hostage in Gaza.

The Israeli initiative comes as the Israeli Navy readies for a potential interception of another the "Global Sumud Flotilla," a convoy of over 50 vessels carrying approximately 500 international activists that departed from the Turkish port of Marmaris on Thursday.

Israeli defense officials have consistently dismissed these international convoys as publicity stunts, noting that organizers regularly reject official offers to transfer humanitarian cargo through established land crossings such as the port of Ashdod.