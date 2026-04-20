Israeli nation falls silent as Western Wall's Memorial Day ceremony begins

As the sun set over Jerusalem on Monday evening, a piercing one-minute siren brought Israel to a collective standstill, marking the beginning of Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.

At the foot of the Western Wall, the nation’s top leaders gathered for the official state opening ceremony, delivering messages that balanced the heavy weight of grief with an urgent call for national cohesion.

President Isaac Herzog opened the ceremony by paying tribute to a generation he described as "soldiers and poets."

He evoked the shattered destinies of those who fell, highlighting the story of Commander Eitan Ne’eman, a doctor and reservist who was killed in battle while attempting to save others. Herzog characterized Ne’eman as a symbol of the absolute courage and devotion that defines the Israeli spirit.

Addressing the silence that gripped the country during the siren, Herzog described it as a silence "without language or consolation," shared by an entire nation in mourning. However, he pivoted to a strong moral and political plea for internal solidarity. Warning against the dangers of social fragmentation, the President noted that "when voices silence one another, the danger increases." He urged the "generation of war" to look beyond the immediate conflict and "dream of the day after," writing a new page of hope faithful to the memory of the lost.

Following the President, IDF Chief of Staff Major General Eyal Zamir delivered a pragmatic and forceful address focused on the necessity of shared national responsibility. Zamir connected the ongoing security challenges to the essential need for social stability.

"To fulfill our vision of prosperity and peace for our children, we are required as a people—from all parts of the people—to have a deep partnership in the security mission," Zamir stated. He emphasized that the burden of service must be shared across all sectors of society, noting that "cohesion is a condition for our existence."

The Chief of Staff concluded with a somber reminder of Israel's reality: "We will forever walk girded with a sword to ensure the vision of growth for our grandchildren."

The ceremony at the Western Wall, which included the lighting of the Memorial Flame, officially launched 24 hours of commemorations across the country. Throughout the evening, vigils and memorial services are being held in nearly every municipality, bringing together bereaved families and citizens in shared contemplation.

The observances will continue tomorrow morning, Tuesday, April 21. At 11:00 AM, a second, two-minute siren will sound, signaling the start of official memorial services at military cemeteries nationwide. Life in Israel will once again pause as the country honors the thousands of individuals who have given their lives in defense of the state, a tradition of unity that remains deeply rooted in the national consciousness.