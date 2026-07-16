Knesset approves bill allowing single-sex university programs through doctoral studies

The Knesset has approved legislation allowing Israeli universities to offer single-sex academic programs through the doctoral level, passing the bill by 52 votes to 43.

Under the new law, gender separation will be permitted only inside classrooms and may not extend to public areas on university campuses. Enrollment in such programs must remain voluntary, and each program will require approval from Israel's Council for Higher Education.

Supporters argue the legislation will expand access to higher education for Orthodox and other religious women who face religious constraints on mixed-gender study.

They say the measure will enable more women to pursue master's and doctoral degrees, improve their career opportunities, and remove barriers that have prevented them from continuing their academic education.

Critics contend that the law institutionalizes gender segregation within higher education and could create a two-tier academic system, with concerns that separate programs, particularly those aimed at women, may receive fewer resources or offer a lower standard of education. They also warn that operating parallel programs would significantly increase costs by requiring duplicate faculty, courses, and infrastructure.

The deans of Israel's nine medical schools have expressed particular concern over extending the policy to medical and allied health education. In a joint warning, they argued that the legislation could undermine academic quality and ultimately affect public health if instructor selection becomes based on gender rather than professional expertise.

Na'amat President Hagit Pe'er condemned the legislation, calling it "another nail in the coffin of women's rights." Meanwhile, MK Limor Son Har-Melech, who sponsored the bill, said it responds to repeated requests from Orthodox women who have been unable to continue their education beyond a bachelor's degree because of the lack of gender-segregated graduate programs.