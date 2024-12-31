Nearly 83,000 Israelis left country in 2024

The Central Bureau of Statistics released a report on Tuesday that summarized the population data for 2024. The new data show Israel's negative migration ration, which is at minus 18,200. According to the report, the main cause for this is the emigration of Israelis abroad. In 2024, 82,700 residents left Israel and only 23,800 returned.

Simultaneously, the number of new immigrants to the country stands at 32,800, about 15,000 lower than in 2023. Meanwhile, the number of family reunifications recorded is 7,900, almost identical to the 2023 figure. In total, during 2024 the population of Israel grew by 1.1 percent, a decrease in the growth rate compared to 2023 (1.6 percent).

Last November, i24NEWS published disturbing data, according to which 117,000 Israeli citizens have left the country for an extended period and have stopped living in Israel since the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023 – a figure three times higher than the data from previous years.