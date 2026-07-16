Netanyahu approved to receive lifelong Shin Bet protection

An Israeli ministerial committee overseeing Shin Bet affairs approved on Thursday the continuation of close security protection for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the remainder of his life, citing heightened security concerns stemming from the ongoing regional conflict.

Under the decision, Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, will continue to receive Shin Bet protection until her husband's death, with the option of extending those arrangements if necessary. The couple's children will receive state security protection for five years.

The move follows a broader review of security arrangements for individuals considered to face elevated threats during the current war.

Israeli authorities are particularly concerned about possible retaliatory attacks against senior government officials following the targeted killings of senior figures and members of their families in Iran and Lebanon.

The ministerial committee periodically reviews the security status of current and former prime ministers, assessing intelligence, threat levels, and decisions made during their time in office when determining the appropriate level of protection.

According to reports published Wednesday, Shin Bet Director David Zini was expected to recommend approving the enhanced security measures. His recommendation, however, has drawn criticism from opponents, who argue it may raise questions about impartiality given that Zini was appointed to lead Israel's domestic security agency by Netanyahu.