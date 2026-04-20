Netanyahu: Iran’s nuclear sites would have become new Auschwitz without Israeli action

The Jerusalem Municipality, the Ministry of Defense, and the Yad Labanim organization gathered this afternoon at the capital’s Yad Labanim House to hold the central opening ceremony for Remembrance Day 2026.

This year’s events, which honor Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terror, are centered on the theme of legacy, connecting the personal stories and lives of the fallen to the broader heritage of the nation.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered an address that linked the modern defense of the State of Israel to the historical lessons of the Jewish people. Speaking to a nation still navigating a complex security landscape, the Prime Minister revealed that recent military actions had prevented a catastrophic threat from the Iranian regime.

In a stark comparison to the darkest chapters of Jewish history, Netanyahu stated that Iran had planned to annihilate Israel with atomic weapons. "If we had not acted," the Prime Minister said, "the names—Natanz, Fordo, and Isfahan—these sites of death, would have joined the names of the death camps Auschwitz, Birkenau, and Treblinka."

He emphasized that the proactive dismantling of these threats represents the fundamental shift from the "terrible exile" of the past to the sovereign reality of modern Israel. "Today we have a home," he reminded the audience, "and we must guard its life with all vigilance."

Reflecting on the current military standing of the IDF, Netanyahu noted that Israeli flags now fly "from the Gaza Strip to the Hermon summit," and that the Israeli Air Force maintains dominance over the region's skies. He described this as a "triumphant proof" of superiority over the Iranian-led axis of evil.

However, the Prime Minister cautioned that the mission is not yet complete. He framed Israel’s struggle as a defense of "not only ourselves but humanity from barbaric fanaticism," asserting that "Little Israel and our great friend the United States carry the entire Western civilization on their backs."

The ceremony marks the beginning of a 24-hour period of mourning, which will include a nationwide one-minute siren at 8:00 PM tonight, followed by further commemorative events across the country tomorrow.