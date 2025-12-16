Netanyahu lights second Hanukkah candle at Western Wall with IDF soldiers

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Monday evening, where they lit the second candle of Hanukkah alongside IDF soldiers.

The ceremony was attended by the Rabbi of the Western Wall and Commissioner of Holy Sites, Shmuel Rabinowitz, and his wife; the Director-General of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai “Sully” Eliav; and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who was accompanied by his wife, Janet.

During the visit, Netanyahu and his wife placed a prayer note between the stones of the Western Wall, offering wishes for the success of IDF soldiers and Israel’s security forces. Sara Netanyahu also prayed for the return of the body of Ran Gvili, whom she referred to as a “hero of Israel.”

Addressing the assembled soldiers, Netanyahu drew a comparison between today’s IDF troops and the Jewish fighters of antiquity, describing them as “the Maccabees of our time.” He said the comparison was not symbolic, but reflected his deep belief in their courage and determination.

Referring to the Maccabean revolt more than 2,200 years ago, Netanyahu said the Jewish people then faced the threat of annihilation under the rule of Antiochus, adding that without resistance, Jewish survival could have been at risk. He likened that historical struggle to Israel’s current security challenges, framing them as a battle between “the forces of light and darkness.”

The Prime Minister also recounted a recent exchange with US President Donald Trump, who, he said, questioned how Israel manages to confront adversaries far larger in number. Netanyahu attributed Israel’s resilience to its heritage, faith, and collective resolve to protect the future of the Jewish people.

Concluding his remarks at the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest site, Netanyahu praised IDF soldiers for what he described as their courage and dedication, saying they continue to perform “miracles” in defending the country.