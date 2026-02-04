Police close rape investigation filed by former hostage Mia Schem, accusing Tel Aviv fitness trainer

The police investigation into a rape complaint filed by former hostage Mia Schem against a Tel Aviv fitness trainer was closed on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

Schem publicly revealed in May, during an interview with Channel 12 News, that she was the complainant in the case involving a well-known fitness trainer who had been arrested on suspicion of raping her.

Explaining her decision to come forward, she said: “I’m not the one who should hide. In captivity, in the Hamas tunnels, without a hand, I had hope. Suddenly, I’m in darkness.”

In a separate interview with i24NEWS, Schem described the difficulties she faces due to memory loss, which she says is consistent with the use of a date rape drug. “I have gaps in my memory; it’s hard to explain how difficult it is to feel this way and to feel dazed,” she said. “My body feels like it went through something, but it doesn’t connect for me consciously.”

She added that with the support of her family and those around her, she realized she did not need to remain silent. “I am the victim here, and I hope my voice will give strength to other women who may have gone through a similar experience to stand up and speak out. It’s important to do everything so that those who do such things pay the price.”

Her attorneys, Efrat Nahmani-Bar and Sharon Zagagi-Pinhas, emphasized the evidentiary challenges in cases involving alleged date rape drugs. “The purpose of such drugs is to neutralize the victim’s ability to choose and resist, as well as to impair memory,” they said in a statement. “This creates an increased obligation to thoroughly collect circumstantial evidence, including examining whether the suspect can provide a convincing explanation for his actions.” They noted that, alongside memory loss, there were additional indicators such as physical findings and what they described as evasive and suspicious behavior by the suspect.

As part of the investigation, an investigator from the Tel Aviv District traveled to Miami in August to take testimony from a producer considered a significant figure in the case, after he left Israel shortly after the alleged incident. According to a source familiar with the matter, the testimony did not substantially advance the investigation. The collected materials were later transferred to the prosecution for review.

The fitness trainer, in his 30s, was arrested in April 2025 on suspicion of raping a trainee with whom he was previously acquainted. He is well-known on social media and has trained several celebrities. According to sources,Schem reported that the alleged rape occurred at her home and involved a date rape drug, leaving her unable to recall many details. She stated that she confronted the trainer days later, while the suspect claimed she merely came to train.

The suspect has denied all allegations, telling investigators: “I did not have relations with her, and I didn’t even see her naked. I just wanted to help her.” Investigators collected testimony from others who were present in the apartment that night; none are suspects. At this stage, police described the case as one person’s word against another’s.

Schem, 23, was abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7 and held captive by Hamas for 54 days before being released during the first hostage deal in November 2023. Her allegations sparked widespread attention and debate on social media, with some comments drawing international outrage.

Speaking previously to Haaretz,Schem said the assault occurred after her return from captivity. “This was my biggest fear my whole life—before captivity, during captivity,” she said. “And it happened to me after captivity, in my safest place.”