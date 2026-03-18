Rail traffic resumed gradually Wednesday morning at Tel Aviv Savidor Central Station following damage caused by missile debris during overnight Iranian attacks.

Israel Railways announced that service would restart from 6:00 a.m., including at the affected station, after technical teams worked through the night to repair infrastructure.

Some disruptions remain. The Jerusalem Yitzhak Navon–Herzliya line is temporarily limited to the section between Jerusalem and Ben Gurion Airport, although passengers can transfer to reach their final destinations. Other lines across the network are reported to be operating normally.

Israel Railways cautioned that repair work is ongoing at the station, which may affect accessibility and station conditions, and urged passengers to check online updates before traveling.

The interruptions follow a night of widespread Iranian missile strikes across Israel. One missile struck a building in Ramat Gan, killing a couple in their seventies. Initial reports indicate the victims, who relied on a walker, were unable to reach a shelter in time.