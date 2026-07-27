The Shin Bet Enters the Scene: New Details from the Fight Against Crime in the Arab Sector

The government recently approved a proposal advanced by Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and May Golan, under which the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) will become involved in combating crime in Israel's Arab community. i24News' sister Hebrew channel's Knesset correspondent, Amiel Yarhi, revealed a map included in the decision that shows the localities where the agency will be authorized to operate.

According to the map attached to the cabinet decision, at this stage it concerns only one settlement - Bir Hadaj. The decision also shows that the Shin Bet will receive a budget of 350 million shekels.

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In addition, it was determined that the cabinet may, in each of its meetings, decide to add communities in which the Shin Bet will be permitted to operate. The decision also established a mechanism by which the cabinet will be able to monitor funds that will be transferred as part of the program.