Who are the victims of the missile strike in Israel's Beit Shemesh?

On Monday the names of two more victims who were killed by the missile strike in Beit Shemesh were cleared for publication — Bruria Gloria Cohen and her son Yossi Cohen. Their funeral, which was held at 3:00 PM local time at the city's cemetery, was interrupted by another missile barrage from Iran.

At the Beit Shemesh cemetery, hundreds are attending the funeral of city resident Oren Katz, who was killed yesterday by a missile strike. Oren is survived by his wife and four children.

His son eulogized him: "You’re not supposed to be here; you should be at work. You always told us, 'I make sure you always have food,' and your food was amazing. I hope your blood was not spilled in vain and that these monsters will be destroyed, there and here, so that whoever hears this will contribute to bringing about change here."

Yesterday, it was cleared for publication that Gabriel Baruch Revah, Oren Katz, Sarah Elimelech, and her daughter Ronit were killed in the disaster of the missile strike in Beit Shemesh.

Ronit, a mother of children who were injured in the missile strike and are currently hospitalized, was a dedicated volunteer in United Hatzalah in the city. Her mother, Sarah, was a member of one of the city's founding families.

Nine people were killed by the impact of an Iranian missile on a building that collapsed in Beit Shemesh. Hadassah Hospital prepared for a mass casualty event, as, at the onset of the incident, there were concerns that several people were trapped at the scene. Forty-eight others were injured, including three in serious condition, three in moderate condition, and forty-two in mild condition.