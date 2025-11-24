Winter holidays: Israelis turn to countries viewed as 'pro-Israel'

With the winter tourist season approaching, many Israelis are preparing to travel abroad despite rising airfares, and departure numbers are expected to reach new highs.

This year’s list of preferred destinations, however, looks markedly different from previous years, reflecting the effects of the war and shifting global attitudes toward Israel.

According to data from the Passport Card index, Thailand has become the top destination for Israeli travelers, rising from second place before the war. The United Arab Emirates, which previously held the number-one spot, has slid to fifth.

The most notable trend is the sharp rise of countries perceived as particularly friendly toward Israel.

Hungary jumps from sixth to second place, buoyed by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s outspokenly pro-Israel positions during the war. Orbán has stated that he would not enforce the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, and he hosted Netanyahu in Budapest last year.

The United States climbs from eighth to third place, and the Czech Republic holds fourth — both countries consistently backed Israel throughout the conflict and repeatedly supported it in UN votes.

The steep decline of major Western European countries is one of the most striking developments. France, typically a popular choice thanks to its Christmas markets in Paris and Strasbourg and its numerous ski resorts, has fallen to eighth place after previously ranking fourth. The United Kingdom has dropped out of the top 10 altogether.

Germany, long known for its festive holiday markets, is also absent from this year’s list. Spain, which was already near the bottom before the war, has disappeared entirely amid strong anti-Israel rhetoric from Spanish officials, including Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Italy remains relatively stable, slipping only slightly from fifth to sixth despite several reports of hostility toward Israeli tourists. Austria holds seventh place, supported by the appeal of its Alpine ski destinations. Rounding out the top 10 are Argentina and Greece, both led by governments considered friendly toward Israel.