Wizz Air and Lufthansa Group announce phased return to Tel Aviv following eased guidelines

Israel’s aviation sector received a major boost this week as major European carriers, led by Wizz Air and the Lufthansa Group, announced a phased return to Ben Gurion Airport.

The decision follows a critical update from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which relaxed its recommendation against operating in Israeli airspace, shifting from a total avoidance advisory to a call for "increased vigilance."

Wizz Air will be the first to resume service, with flights scheduled to restart on May 28. Ian Malin, the airline's Chief Commercial Officer, described the move as a "cautious and measured" return to the Israeli market, emphasizing that while safety remains the priority, the easing of EASA guidelines paved the way for the budget carrier to reconnect Israel with its European hubs.

The Lufthansa Group followed suit with a comprehensive staggered relaunch. Austrian Airlines and Lufthansa Cargo are set to touch down in Tel Aviv on June 1, followed by the group’s flagship carriers, Lufthansa and SWISS, on July 1. Low-cost subsidiary Eurowings is expected to join the lineup in mid-July, though Brussels Airlines has opted to maintain its suspension through late October.

The return of these international carriers is a significant turning point for Ben Gurion Airport, which has seen activity plummet since February 2026, when regional tensions led many foreign airlines to shutter their Israeli routes.

While individual carriers remain free to conduct their own risk assessments, the coordinated return of Europe’s leading aviation groups signals a stabilizing confidence in the region’s flight safety protocols ahead of the peak summer travel season.