Emanuel Sharp, born in Tel Aviv, signs his first NBA contract with the Sacramento King

The Sacramento Kings have made official the signing of young guard Emanuel Sharp, selected 45th overall in the 2026 NBA draft. According to HoopsHype, the 22-year-old player has committed to a three-year deal worth a total of $6.35 million.

The agreement provides for two guaranteed years, while the third season includes a team option. Sharp will earn a salary in line with the scale reserved for second-round draft picks.

Born in Tel Aviv, Emanuel Sharp holds Israeli, American, and Canadian nationalities. His arrival in the NBA strengthens the Israeli presence in the North American league, where several Israeli players are already active, including Deni Avdija, as well as young talents Danny Wolf and Ben Saraf.

Before making the leap to professionalism, Sharp stood out playing for the University of Houston. In his final college season, he averaged 15.5 points per game, distinguishing himself with his outside shooting and defensive commitment.

Basketball is deeply rooted in the player's family history. His father, Derrick Sharp, is an iconic figure in Israeli basketball, having made history with Maccabi Tel Aviv and worn the jersey of the Israeli national team.

His mother, Justine Ellison Sharp, originally from the Canadian province of Ontario, also had a brilliant university career. A former star at the University of Toronto, she was inducted into the institution's Hall of Fame in 2009 after leading her team to several national successes.

With this signing, Emanuel Sharp is officially starting his NBA career and will try to earn a spot on the Kings' roster as early as next season.