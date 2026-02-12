Israel makes history at European MMA Championships with first-ever gold

The Israeli mixed martial arts team turned in a landmark performance at the European Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, delivering a string of medal-winning bouts that underscored the sport’s growing momentum in Israel, particularly among younger athletes.

The standout moment came from 15-year-old Guy Pariente, who captured the European title in the under-16 –62kg division.

His victory marked the first time an Israeli fighter has won gold at the European MMA Championships in any age category. Pariente powered through the tournament with five wins, three by submission, and sealed the title by defeating a top Irish opponent in the final. The moment carried added emotion as the gold medal was presented by his father, Ido Pariente, president of the Israeli MMA Federation, while Israel’s national anthem, Hatikva, was played for the first time in the competition’s history.

Israel’s success continued in the under-18 division, where Alon Avital claimed gold in the –79kg category. Avital recorded five dominant victories on his way to the title, all decided unanimously by the judges, before comfortably overcoming an Austrian rival in the final.

The Israeli squad also secured multiple podium finishes across divisions. Uriel Barak took silver in the under-18 –70kg class, while Yulia Schlesinger earned silver in the –57kg category after two submission wins before falling in the final. Ori Zerbel collected a bronze medal in the under-18 –74kg division following two submission victories, and Tal Foris added another bronze in the under-16 –48kg category.

The strong showing placed Israel among the competition’s leading nations, particularly in youth events. Ido Pariente said the results highlighted the strength of Israel’s training programs and pointed to a “very promising future” for the sport. Erik Kaplan, president of the Eilat Association that oversees several combat sports, described the achievements as a historic milestone for Israeli MMA.

Attention now turns to the senior competition, with Israel’s adult team set to enter the championships in the coming days, aiming to build on the nation’s historic success in Belgrade.