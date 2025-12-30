Israeli Deni Avdija outpaces NBA stars in early All-Star Fan voting

Israeli basketball forward Deni Avdija is making waves in the early fan voting for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, currently ranking seventh in the Western Conference with 606,299 votes.

The standout performance places him ahead of NBA legends including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden.

While a top-five finish in fan voting would guarantee a starting spot, the NBA’s multi-stage selection process means Avdija’s path to the All-Star roster is not assured. Starters are determined by a combination of fan, player, and media votes, while the remaining roster spots are filled by head coaches, with the NBA commissioner appointing additional international players if needed.

Avdija is also in contention for one of the international slots, competing with players like Lauri Markkanen, Pascal Siakam, and Franz Wagner. Currently, he ranks sixth among international candidates in the fan vote.

The 24-player All-Star roster will feature a new format this year, splitting the players into three teams of eight: two American teams and one international team. The game is scheduled for February 15 in Los Angeles, with fan voting accounting for 50 percent of the starter selection.

Avdija’s strong showing in the fan vote comes amid a career-best season with the Portland Trail Blazers. Earlier this week, he led Portland to a 114-108 win over Boston, posting 24 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in 39 minutes. Over 32 games this season, he is averaging 25.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, numbers that have positioned him as a frontrunner for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

With his breakout performance and rising popularity, Avdija has become one of the most talked-about players in the West, making the 2026 All-Star Game a realistic goal, though one that will depend on both fan support and league voting dynamics.