Israeli company wins ‘Most Promising Startup’ award in Las Vegas

The Israeli company Faddom has won the “Most Promising Startup” award at the world’s largest IT conference, bringing together 30,000 people in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Faddom specializes in the field of information and cloud technologies whose software creates a visual map of all servers and applications.

The annual U.S. event highlights the world's best startups in the IT field, with around 300 of the world's largest companies participating every year in front of thousands of people. Five prizes are awarded to the best-performing companies. This year, Faddom won the “Promising Startup Award.”

According to the judges, Faddom has "the ability to plan simulation scenarios to map vulnerabilities and thus be better prepared in the event of an incident."

“It is a great honor to receive this award from the world's largest IT conference. We will continue to grow and represent Israel on the world's biggest stages,” said Aviv Hooker, co-founder and revenue director at Faddom.

The company, with offices based in Ramat Gan, primarily serves the United States and European markets, but most of its clients are also in Israel – including Bank of Israel, Shufersal, Menora, Reichman University, and Clalit Insurance. Additionally, the company provides services to Ratp Dev UK, which operates the train and bus system in England.