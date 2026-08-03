Israeli soldiers see PTSD symptoms drop in MDMA therapy study

A clinical study at Clalit Health Services' HaEmek Medical Center found that about 80% of Israeli soldiers who completed MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSD experienced a significant reduction in symptoms, with most no longer meeting diagnostic criteria for the disorder. The study, conducted at the hospital's Center for Psychedelic Treatment and Research, evaluated the safety and effectiveness of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy among soldiers suffering from PTSD. The push for the study comes amid what researchers described as an unprecedented surge in cases following the October 7 attacks and the ongoing war.

According to data from Israel's healthcare system, PTSD diagnoses have increased by approximately 70% since the attacks.

MDMA-assisted psychotherapy remains an experimental intervention that has not been approved as a clinical treatment in either Israel or the United States. It is currently available only within carefully regulated clinical research programs conducted under strict medical and ethical oversight.

Dr. Alon Reshef, director of psychiatry at Clalit-HaEmek Medical Center and the study's principal investigator, called the number of people coping with post-traumatic stress since October 7 enormous. "Beyond the personal suffering experienced by these soldiers, PTSD has a profound impact on their families and on society as a whole," Reshef said, adding that patients who begin treatment within the first month to one year after a traumatic event have significantly better chances of recovery. "Meaningful breakthroughs are possible, even in chronic cases."

The study is co-led by clinical psychologist Ronen Sidi, a former special forces soldier in the elite Duvdevan Unit. According to Sidi, approximately 15% of combat soldiers exposed to severe battlefield trauma may develop chronic PTSD. "These are often highly resilient, dedicated individuals who find it difficult to seek help or speak openly about fear, guilt, or helplessness," he said, adding that "The goal of treatment is not to erase traumatic memories, but to help patients safely process them."

The treatment follows a structured protocol of 13 sessions combining intensive psychotherapy with three monitored sessions in which MDMA is administered under medical supervision. Each session lasts up to eight hours and takes place in a dedicated clinical setting, with participants accompanied throughout by two experienced therapists, including psychiatrists, psychologists or social workers trained in trauma treatment.

According to Sidi, MDMA itself is not the treatment but a therapeutic catalyst, believed to create a temporary "window of opportunity" that allows patients to engage with traumatic memories while experiencing increased emotional regulation, trust and psychological safety. "It is not a miracle cure, nor is it something that should ever be used independently. On the contrary, unsupervised use may be ineffective and could even be harmful," Sidi explained.

Participation in the study is limited to soldiers who have already undergone conventional PTSD treatments and meet stringent eligibility criteria, including comprehensive medical and psychological screening, strong family support, and ongoing professional supervision.