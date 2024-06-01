40 percent of Israelis favor future control over Gaza, survey reveals

A new survey of 1,001 Israelis has revealed a significant shift in public opinion, with 40 percent advocating for Israel to assume control over Gaza following the ongoing conflict.

The survey, conducted at the end of March and beginning of April, prior to recent developments, also highlights broad support for the current military actions.

According to the results, 39 percent of respondents believe that Israel's military response to Hamas in Gaza has been appropriate, while 34 percent feel that the measures have not gone far enough.

Only 19 percent consider the military actions to be excessive. When asked about the likelihood of Israel achieving its war objectives, 40 percent expressed certainty, and 27 percent were optimistic.

The potential for the conflict to escalate to other regions is a concern for 61 percent of those surveyed. In terms of Gaza's governance after the war, only 14 percent of respondents think that the residents of Gaza should decide their future, and a mere 6 percent support the Palestinian Authority under Mahmoud Abbas taking control. An additional 12 percent would prefer the Palestinian Authority without Abbas.

Support for the two-state solution has waned, with only 26 percent backing the idea, down from 35 percent the previous year. Regarding US President Joe Biden’s approach to the conflict, 60 percent of Israelis disapprove of his handling, and only 41 percent believe he maintains an appropriate balance between Israeli and Palestinian interests. Confidence in Biden's ability to manage global affairs has also dropped by 10 percent since last year.

The survey also highlights a stark contrast in opinions among Israeli Arabs, with 74 percent viewing Israel's response as excessive and only 3 percent supporting Israeli control over Gaza post-conflict.