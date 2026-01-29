EU approves new Iran sanctions, moves toward terror designation of IRGC | LIVE BLOG
European Union foreign ministers approved new sanctions on Iran on Thursday, targeting individuals and entities linked to the violent crackdown on protesters and Tehran’s support for Russia, while moving toward a political agreement to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.
Moscow warns that US military action against Iran could plunge the region into "chaos".
Russia believes that the possibilities for dialogue between the United States and Iran have not yet been exhausted and warns that the use of force against Tehran could plunge the region into chaos. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made these remarks the day after US President Donald Trump urged Iran to negotiate a nuclear agreement or risk a possible US military attack.
United States: New Yorker sentenced to 15 years in prison for pro-Iranian plot targeting dissident
A Brooklyn resident has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in an Iranian-backed plot to assassinate Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Carlisle Rivera, nicknamed “Pop,” pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder for hire and harassment before being sentenced by a federal judge in New York. Masih Alinejad, a journalist and critic of the Iranian regime who has been living in exile in the United States since 2009, is known for her opposition to the mandatory hijab and her activism on social media. Prosecutors believe the plot was part of a broader strategy of “transnational repression” by Iranian authorities, including the Revolutionary Guard, to silence dissidents abroad. Iran denies the charges, calling them baseless.
Lufthansa extends the suspension of night flights to Tel Aviv until February 3
The Lufthansa Group has announced the extension of the cancellation of its night flights to and from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport until February 3, due to the security situation in the Middle East. From January 15 to January 31, all flights operated by Lufthansa and its subsidiaries, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings, are operating exclusively during the day to avoid any overnight layovers for crews in Israel. The German airline specifies that some canceled night flights are being rescheduled to daytime slots to minimize disruption for passengers.
Turkey is ready to reinforce its border in the event of the fall of the Iranian regime
Turkey is preparing contingency plans along its border with Iran in the event of a US attack that could lead to the collapse of the Iranian regime, a senior Turkish official told AFP on condition of anonymity. According to this source, Ankara is considering strengthening its border security measures to address the potential consequences of such a regional escalation.