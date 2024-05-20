Gazans dismiss Iranian President Raisi’s death, criticize lack of support

Gazans have expressed indifference to the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash, citing his failure to alleviate their suffering in the conflict-ridden enclave.

Raisi's death was confirmed this morning after search and rescue teams found the remains of his helicopter, which crashed last night in a fog-shrouded western mountain region of Iran.

Despite his administration's financial and military support to Hamas, the ruling faction in Gaza, locals remain critical of Raisi’s contributions.

Hamas paid tribute to Raisi, praising his "support for the Palestinian resistance, and tireless efforts in solidarity with Palestinians."

However, sentiments on the ground in Gaza tell a different story.

In Deir al-Balah, a central city severely affected by the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas following the Palestinian terror group’s October 7 massacre, residents voiced their dissatisfaction with Raisi’s legacy.

AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

“He never supported us, never kept his promises, never called for a ceasefire, and never stood by us. He does not concern us at all,” Naji Khodeir, a resident of the city that now hosts many Gazans displaced by the fighting in the south, told AFP.

“He means nothing to us and nothing to Gaza,” added Βilal Khodary, another displaced resident.