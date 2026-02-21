Hezbollah confirms 8 operatives, senior commander killed in Israeli strikes | LIVE BLOG

IDF said that 'the terrorists were recently identified as operating to accelerate the organization’s readiness and force build-up processes, while planning fire attacks toward the State of Israel'

Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah's terror infrastructure
Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah's terror infrastructure

Hezbollah confirmed that eight of its operatives, including one senior commander, Hussein Mohammed Yaghi, were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Beqaa Valley last night.

On Friday, the IDF confirmed it struck Hezbollah command centers in the Baalbek area in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley. Lebanese media reported six Israeli strikes on three buildings. 

In a subsequent statement on Saturday, the IDF confirmed that "the terrorists were recently identified as operating to accelerate the organization’s readiness and force build-up processes, while planning fire attacks toward the State of Israel and advancing terror attacks that endanger IDF troops and the citizens of the State of Israel." 

IDF ground & air op. in Lebanon: IDF captures senior terror operative, kills Hezbollah commander

"Hezbollah’s missile array is the body responsible for launching missiles and rockets toward the State of Israel and has been planning in recent times launches of this nature toward Israeli territory," the IDF Spokesperson's statement read. "The terrorists' actions constitute a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon."&nbsp;

