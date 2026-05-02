IDF dismantles over 50 Hezbollah infrastructure sites in latest series of retaliatory strikes, spokesperson says | LIVE BLOG
Late on Friday, Hezbollah launched rocket and drone attacks on northern Israel
In retaliatory operations carried out late on Friday, the IDF struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon and eliminated Hezbollah terrorists who operated near IDF soldiers, the military spokesperson said on Saturday. More than 50 Hezbollah infrastructure sites were dismantled across various areas in southern Lebanon.
Among the targets struck were command centers from which terrorists operated, military structures, and additional terrorist infrastructure.
In an additional incident, Hezbollah launched several rockets toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. The rockets fell in open areas.
More to follow
Hamas votes to elect new political leader
Voting for Hamas’s political bureau leadership, between Khalil al-Hayya and Khaled Mashal, has completed in the Gaza Strip, sources told Qatar’s Al Araby TV.
The voting in the West Bank and abroad will begin soon, with the final results expected to be announced later this week.
The Gaza Strip will hold separate elections for the leadership position in the Strip if al-Hayya, Hamas’s current leader in Gaza, wins the vote for the political bureau leadership.
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