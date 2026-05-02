IDF dismantles over 50 Hezbollah infrastructure sites in latest series of retaliatory strikes, spokesperson says | LIVE BLOG

In retaliatory operations carried out late on Friday, the IDF struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon and eliminated Hezbollah terrorists who operated near IDF soldiers, the military spokesperson said on Saturday. More than 50 Hezbollah infrastructure sites were dismantled across various areas in southern Lebanon.

Among the targets struck were command centers from which terrorists operated, military structures, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

In an additional incident, Hezbollah launched several rockets toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. The rockets fell in open areas.

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