IDF intensifies night operations in West Bank ahead of Ramadan

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins this week, the Israel Defense Forces is finalizing extensive operational preparations across multiple fronts, with a particular focus on preventing unrest and attacks in high-tension areas.

According to the IDF, arrest operations and troop reinforcements are already underway in flashpoint locations, driven by concerns that Ramadan could see an escalation in violence. One of the main focal points of these efforts is the northern West Bank city of Nablus, where Israeli forces have been conducting nightly operations aimed at disrupting militant activity.

Lt. Col. (Res.) Z, a battalion commander operating in the area, said the mission is to prevent attacks against Israeli civilians both in nearby settlements and inside Israel itself. “We are conducting activities in Nablus to prevent terror attacks by individuals seeking to harm Israeli citizens,” he said during an overnight operation.

The IDF says it is simultaneously contending with threats from several arenas, including Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, but stresses that the West Bank remains a critical front. Terrorist organizations, Israeli officials say, are investing significant resources in building infrastructure inside Palestinian cities in an effort to carry out attacks.

Reporting from the area, i24NEWS correspondent Adar Gitsis noted that preventing a repeat of the October 7 attack is a central objective of the ongoing operations. “This reality requires the IDF to devote major attention to this front as well,” he said.

Lt. Col. Z emphasized that constant presence is key. “As long as we carry out these nightly operations, we ensure that October 7 will not happen again,” he said. “To prevent another such scenario, we must operate here day and night, everywhere, all the time.”

During the operation, forces moved freely through neighborhoods considered particularly volatile, including the heart of Nablus near the city’s central market and Joseph’s Tomb. As dawn approached, the commander confirmed that troops were concluding their final target of the night in a nearby village.

The IDF said reservists from Battalion 9306 of the Menashe Brigade continue to deploy around the clock to dismantle terror cells. “Security in the West Bank is security for central Israel,” Lt. Col. Z said. “Where we are not present, terror cells will take over.”

Ahead of Ramadan, the IDF’s West Bank Division has carried out a wave of arrests targeting individuals linked to past and ongoing terrorist activity, as well as figures identified as sources of incitement. In parallel, warning conversations were conducted with hundreds of militants released in recent prisoner exchange deals.

Security preparations are also underway in Jerusalem, where authorities are still deliberating how many Palestinians from the West Bank will be permitted to enter the Temple Mount during Ramadan. At the same time, dozens of Arab Israeli citizens have reportedly received orders barring them from the site, including former prisoners released in hostage-related deals and individuals deemed agitators.

Alongside the security measures, the Jerusalem municipality has allocated millions of shekels toward cultural and recreational programming in East Jerusalem. Officials say these initiatives have helped reduce tensions in recent years by drawing young people away from traditional friction points such as Damascus Gate.

Israeli security officials say the combination of aggressive operational activity and civilian investment is intended to ensure stability during one of the most sensitive periods of the year.