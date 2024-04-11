Iran has asserted that the need for retaliation following the attack on its embassy compound in Damascus could have been mitigated if the United Nations Security Council had condemned the strike, according to Tehran's mission to the United Nations.

In a statement released through the mission's official channels, Iran expressed its disappointment over the Security Council's failure to denounce what it described as the "reprehensible act of aggression" by the "Zionist regime" on its diplomatic premises in Damascus.

The mission emphasized that had the perpetrators been brought to justice through international condemnation, the necessity for Iran to take punitive action against Israel might have been obviated.

The statement from Iran comes in the aftermath of an attack on its embassy compound in Damascus, for which Israel has not publicly claimed responsibility or issued any comment.

In a parallel development, the UN Security Council also addressed Israel's commitment to opening additional entry points to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Flash90

While acknowledging Israel's pledge to open the Erez crossing and utilize the Ashdod port for aid deliveries into Gaza, the council emphasized that more substantial efforts were needed to address the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian territory.

In a statement issued by council members, they noted Israel's announcement regarding the entry points but underscored the imperative for additional measures to alleviate the pressing humanitarian needs in Gaza, considering the scale of the crisis.