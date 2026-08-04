IRGC conducts overnight drone attack on a US base in Kuwait | LIVE BLOG

US President Trump called off a planned massive military strike over the weekend at the urging of Gulf allies, opting instead to press for a diplomatic breakthrough.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump insisted that two-phase negotiations focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and total Iranian denuclearization were imminent, framing the window as Tehran's "last chance before decapitation" while emphasizing he wants to give diplomacy every opportunity to avoid further bloodshed. However, Iranian officials stated that Tehran is not engaging in direct negotiations with the US and is only holding talks with Oman regarding maritime routes. The denial prompted a fiery response from Trump on social media, where he branded Iran's leadership "unbelievably duplicitous" and warned that the US naval blockade will remain firmly in place until a deal or total surrender is achieved. READ MORE FROM MONDAY HERE