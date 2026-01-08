Lebanese army says it has disarmed Hezbollah in the south | LIVE BLOG
The Lebanese army says it has achieved the goals of a state monopoly on arms in South Lebanon in an “effective and tangible way,” signaling full government control over the region’s weapons
Lebanese army says it has disarmed Hezbollah in the south
The Lebanese army says it has achieved the goals of a state monopoly on arms in South Lebanon in an “effective and tangible way,” signaling full government control over the region’s weapons.
