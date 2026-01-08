Lebanese army says it has disarmed Hezbollah in the south | LIVE BLOG

The Lebanese army says it has achieved the goals of a state monopoly on arms in South Lebanon in an “effective and tangible way,” signaling full government control over the region’s weapons

Hezbollah
HezbollahAFP

