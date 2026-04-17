A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect on Thursday night at midnight local time, as US President Donald Trump said a new round of talks with Iran could take place as early as this weekend, raising prospects of a broader de-escalation in the region.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said, “We're going to see what happens. But I think we're very close to making a deal with Iran,” later adding at an event in Las Vegas that the war “should be ending pretty soon.” The ceasefire follows months of escalation tied to the US-Israel conflict with Iran, which began on February 28.

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Trump said Iran had offered not to possess nuclear weapons for more than 20 years, an issue that remained a central sticking point during recent talks in Islamabad. He also linked a potential agreement to broader economic effects, stating that if a deal is reached, “oil goes way down, prices go way down, inflation goes way down,” while adding that avoiding nuclear escalation was the primary objective.

The ceasefire took effect at midnight, with celebratory gunfire reported in parts of Beirut. However, the truce showed early signs of strain. The Lebanese army said Israel carried out violations after the ceasefire began, including intermittent shelling in southern villages. There was no immediate comment from the IDF, which had said earlier its forces remained deployed due to continued Hezbollah activity.

Trump urged restraint from Hezbollah, writing that he hoped the group would “act nicely and well during this important period of time,” adding, “No more killing. Must finally have PEACE!” Hezbollah said its final attack occurred shortly before the ceasefire took effect.

The US president said he had held “excellent conversations” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and plans to invite both leaders to the White House for talks in the coming weeks. He also directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine to work toward a lasting agreement.

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Iran welcomed the ceasefire, describing it as part of an understanding reached with the United States and mediated by Pakistan, according to Iranian media. Trump said it remains unclear whether a separate two-week ceasefire arrangement with Iran will need to be extended but added that Tehran “want[s] to make a deal” as diplomatic efforts continue.