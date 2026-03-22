Red Alert sirens blare across northern Israel after overnight IDF strikes in Tehran | LIVE BLOG
Property damaged, 3 people injured on their way to a protected area as shrapnel was located in several locations across central and southern Israel following overnight missile attack from Iran
Iran War Day 24: Reports coming from Iran of a series of Israeli attacks on targets near the Strait of Hormuz. Sirens activated in central and southern Israel overnight due to launches from Iran. Property was damaged, and 3 people injured on their way to a protected area.
Monday morning missile launch from Iran towards northern Israel. Read more from Sunday here.
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🚨 Red alert sirens sound across northern Israel
Israel conducts airstrikes in Iran
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🚨 Red alert sirens sound across central, southern Israel
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