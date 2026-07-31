Report: US, Israel weigh land blockade to tighten pressure on Iran

The United States and Israel are considering a plan to tighten Iran’s land borders as part of a broader campaign to increase pressure on Tehran, The Daily Telegraph reported Friday.

The proposal was among several options discussed by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during talks at the White House on Tuesday, according to the report.

The plan would require Washington and Jerusalem to persuade Iran’s seven land neighbours to restrict border traffic, limiting imports, exports and potentially weapons shipments. Iran borders Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

A senior Israeli official told The Telegraph that sealing Iran’s land routes could deepen its economic isolation, although analysts said enforcing such a blockade would be extremely difficult, particularly through countries with close ties to Tehran.

The discussions come as Trump considers further steps to force Iran back into negotiations after strikes and a naval blockade failed to secure a breakthrough. Other options reportedly include maintaining the maritime campaign, resuming airstrikes or pursuing an agreement.

Israeli officials said Netanyahu did not advocate for any single course of action. The Telegraph also said the land-blockade proposal could be intended partly to mislead Tehran about the allies’ next move.