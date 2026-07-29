Iran's most dangerous drone? "Hadid 110" combines stealth and speed, raising concerns for defense systems

Reports have revealed that Iran has developed a new suicide drone called "Hadid 110," adding upgrades that offer increased speed and stealth capabilities, in a move aimed at enhancing its ability to penetrate air defense systems. According to The Telegraph, the new version of the drone represents an advancement over the previous "Hadid 110" attack drone, and is powered by a jet engine that gives it a speed of up to about 517 kilometers per hour (321 mph), making it one of the fastest known Iranian drones.

The switch to jet turbine engines is significant, as most Iranian attack drones rely on slower propeller engines. The drone also features a stealth design that reduces its radar signature and makes it harder to detect.

Capabilities aimed at overcoming air defenses

According to reports, the “Hadid 110” was designed to reduce the time available for air defense systems to detect and intercept it. High speeds give the drone a greater ability to reach its target before the detection and engagement process is completed.

The drone is launched by a solid-fuel booster, which carries it to the required altitude and speed before the jet engine is activated, allowing it to be rapidly deployed from various platforms.

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Specifications of the drone

Type: Suicide drone with stealth design

Propulsion system: jet engine

Maximum speed: about 517 kilometers per hour (321 mph)

Operational range: estimated at 350 kilometers (217 miles)

Flight altitude: Up to about 9 kilometers (5 miles)

Flight duration: approximately one hour

Warhead: approximately 30 kilograms of explosives (66 lbs)

Launch mechanism: rocket launch for rapid deployment

A message from the IRGC

Reports indicate that the emergence of the new drone comes as part of Iran's efforts to enhance its offensive capabilities, especially in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles, which have become a key component in modern conflicts.

Experts believe that the combination of speed and stealth gives this type of drone a greater ability to threaten targets close to the Iranian coasts, even though its range does not make it a long-range or strategic weapon.

The unveiling of “Hadid 110” is seen as a military message from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard regarding the development of its capabilities in the field of drones, amid escalating regional competition over military technology.