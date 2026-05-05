Somalia clarifies the truth behind circulating reports about the expulsion of the UAE ambassador in Mogadishu

Somalia's Foreign Ministry denied today, Tuesday, the accuracy of reports claiming that the UAE ambassador had been expelled from the country, stressing that what is being circulated on the matter "has no basis in truth."

The ministry said in an official statement that it is monitoring what it described as allegations circulating through some media outlets and social media platforms, emphasizing that no government decision has been issued regarding the expulsion of the UAE ambassador or the closure of the diplomatic mission in Mogadishu.

The statement added that this misleading information could negatively affect diplomatic relations between countries, calling for reliance on official sources when reporting news and avoiding the spread of rumors.

This denial comes after the circulation of unofficial reports speaking of diplomatic tension between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi, reports that no official government body has confirmed to date.