Some of Iran's highly enriched uranium survived strikes, senior Israeli official tells NYT

Israeli military analysts have come to the conclusion that at least some of Iran’s underground stockpile of highly enriched uranium survived U.S. and Israeli attacks last month and could be accessible to Iranian nuclear engineers, an unnamed senior Israeli official told the New York Times.

The official further added that Israel resolved to take military action against Iran late last year, following credible evidence of "a race to build a bomb" as part of a secret Iranian project.

The first signs that Iran was busy weaponizing its uranium stockpiles were registered shortly after the assassination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon, and other attacks that degraded the Iranian proxy's capability to threaten Israel.

The official told NYT that the evidence gathered about the secret program was fully shared with the United States. He added that attempts by Iran to recover it would be detected, leading to further attacks on the facilities.