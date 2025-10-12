Three members of Qatar's negotiating delegation killed in Egypt car accident

The Qatari embassy stated Sunday morning that three Qatari officials were killed Saturday night in a car accident near Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, on their way to prepare the signing ceremony for the hostages release and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Two additional employees of the Amiri Diwan of Qatar, the country’s senior governmental body, were injured in the accident and are receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Sharm el-Sheikh. According to the reports, a car carrying Qatari diplomats overturned on a curve on a road 50 kilometers from the city.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement regarding the deaths of the three diplomats who were killed in the traffic accident. According to the statement, the victims are Saud bin Thamer Al Thani, Abdullah Ghanem Al-Khayarin, and Hassan Jaber Al-Jaber, and the two injured are Abdullah Issa Al-Kuwari and Mohammed Abd al-Aziz Al-Buainain.

As mentioned, the timing occurs just a few days after officials from Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt participated in indirect talks regarding the negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the first stage of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan.