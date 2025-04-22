US airstrikes reportedly killed over 500 Houthi members

The US is has killed at least 500 Houthi fighters since the launch of its aerial campaign in Yemen last month, according to officials and intelligence sources.

Among the victims are believed to be many high-ranking executives, including missile system operators and drone experts. Several Houthi training camps have likewise been completely destroyed, the assessment says. According to the sources, this toll is likely to increase as operations expand to new regions of Yemen.

The Houthis have exerted pressure on the families of eliminated fighters to keep silent, while only publicly acknowledging the deaths of lower-ranking members to avoid sowing panic among their supporters.

American strikes were precise and targeted significant elements of Houthi military infrastructure, including command centers, training camps, weapons depots, and communication facilities used to coordinate their attacks, said Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani of the internationally-recognized Yemeni government.

He confirmed the death of Houthi leaders, including military leaders and the brains behind maritime attacks and arms smuggling operations from Iran. The operations, ordered by US President Donald Trump and Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth, severely damaged the Houthi's armament infrastructure, including storage facilities and manufacturing depots.

The American army has lost at least five MQ-9 Reaper drones, each worth about 30 million dollars, during this campaign, which is expected to continue in the coming weeks.