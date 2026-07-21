US strikes unlikely to change Iran's stance - report

Analysts at American spy agencies have concluded that Tehran and Washington are, for now, at an impasse, stuck between peace and war. That is how current and former officials who spoke with the Washington Post described the current situation.

Despite increased military attacks by the US against Iran, it does not seem as if the IRGC is looking to capitulate to White House demands. This situational assessment has been reported to the administration.

This latest intelligence report was written primarily by the CIA, and it underscores Tehran's staying power despite the loss of many top leaders and much of its military hardware to US and Israeli attacks.

US Central Command completed its 10th consecutive night of strikes on Iran Tuesday morning, in what Trump described as retaliation for the deaths of two American service members killed in an Iranian attack on an air base in Jordan on Friday.

At least 18 US service members have now been killed in the war effort since it began nearly five months ago. In addition, the Pentagon said nearly 100 US service members have been injured over the past two weeks of strikes. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the vast majority experienced only minor concussions and that 96% have returned to work, denying a New York Times report that the Pentagon withheld injury data.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said Tehran had received messages from Washington through intermediaries in Qatar, saying "the diplomatic apparatus has been active in recent days." Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US remains open to a diplomatic solution, but said Iran's actions, including missile and drone attacks on ships, were what the US was responding to.