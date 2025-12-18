Egypt says Israel gas deal is strictly commercial with no political dimensions

Egypt’s State Information Service has issued a firm statement clarifying that the recently approved natural gas agreement with Israel is strictly a commercial transaction that serves Cairo’s national interests and carries no political dimensions, officials said Thursday. The comments come amid debate and scrutiny over the broader implications of the landmark energy deal between the two neighboring countries.

Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt’s State Information Service, warned against media efforts to politicize the agreement, stressing that it was concluded under market conditions by private energy companies, not as part of a governmental political pact. “This agreement is purely a commercial transaction that does not include political aspects or understandings,” he said in a statement.

The gas deal, which was signed in August and formally approved by Israel in recent days, is expected to see up to 130 billion cubic meters of natural gas supplied from Israel’s Leviathan field to Egypt through 2040 under contracts with Chevron and its partners. Israeli officials have described it as Israel’s largest-ever gas export arrangement, worth around $35 billion.

Rashwan underscored that the transaction does not affect Egypt’s longstanding position on the Palestinian issue, noting that Cairo’s policy remains rooted in support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the pursuit of a two-state solution. He emphasized that the gas agreement does not alter Egypt’s political stances or its position on regional conflicts.

The official’s comments appear aimed at countering narratives within Egypt and beyond that have portrayed the energy deal as a form of normalization with Israel or a political shift in the region. Rashwan pointed out that discussions over the contract had taken place long before the recent diplomatic and security tensions in the region.

Experts note that while the deal is commercially driven, it could have indirect strategic implications by deepening economic ties between Egypt and Israel at a time of complex regional dynamics. However, Egyptian authorities have been clear in asserting that the agreement is not intended to convey political alignment.

As the gas trade moves forward, Egypt insists its stance on regional political issues, including Palestinian rights and broader Middle East conflicts, remains unchanged, with the deal serving primarily to bolster energy security and national economic interests.