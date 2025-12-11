Storm Byron: firefighters rescue 14 people in Yavne

Storm Byron has brought heavy rains and widespread flooding to the Central District, prompting multiple rescue operations across the city of Yavne.

Firefighters from Israel Fire and Rescue are working tirelessly to help residents trapped by rising waters, particularly those whose vehicles have become stranded in flooded streets.

Teams from the Rehovot fire station, supported by additional units from the Central District, have been deployed to multiple locations throughout the city. Fire and Rescue officials report that the primary focus has been rescuing drivers and passengers stuck in vehicles submerged by floodwaters.

So far, 14 individuals have been rescued from eight separate sites. All those rescued are reported to be healthy and unharmed. Firefighters used specialized equipment to safely remove people from their vehicles and bring them to secure areas away from the flood zones.

Amit Malul Rosenblat, spokesperson for the Central District, stressed the ongoing risks: “Israel Fire and Rescue reiterates to the public that one should not enter puddles or floods. This is a life-threatening situation. Even shallow water can sweep vehicles away or conceal dangerous hazards.”

Authorities are urging residents to avoid traveling through flooded areas, remain indoors where possible, and follow updates from local emergency services. Teams continue to patrol Yavne, assisting residents in need and monitoring areas most affected by the storm.

Storm Byron has affected large parts of central Israel, causing flooding in urban areas and posing a risk to both drivers and pedestrians.

Emergency services across the Central District remain on high alert, ready to respond to any new incidents as rainfall continues.

Officials advise the public to stay informed about weather conditions and emergency instructions, emphasizing that safety must remain the top priority. Firefighters continue their work, demonstrating a coordinated and rapid response to protect citizens amid the extreme weather conditions brought on by the storm.