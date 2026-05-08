20,000 sailors on 1,500 ships trapped at sea as Hormuz stays deadlocked

Approximately 1,500 ships and 20,000 crew members are currently trapped behind the Iranian blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), delivered the sobering update at the Maritime Convention of the Americas, describing the stranded sailors as "innocent people" caught in a geopolitical vice.

With the Strait responsible for a fifth of the world’s petroleum and gas before the conflict, the closure has sent hydrocarbon prices into a global tailspin. Dominguez reminded industry leaders that because maritime shipping handles over 80% of global consumer products, the 1,500 trapped vessels represent a massive disruption to the world's supply chain.

The situation for those on board is becoming increasingly precarious. Beyond the psychological toll of being "invisible" to the world, Dominguez warned that supplies of food, water, and fuel are beginning to dwindle as the blockade enters its third month. The IMO chief also confirmed a grim milestone: at least 10 sailors have lost their lives in more than 30 verified attacks on civilian vessels since the war began.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump launched Project Freedom, a naval initiative designed to escort these vessels to safety. However, the mission was abruptly "paused" just 36 hours later. While the White House cited a need to give space for peace negotiations mediated by Pakistan, leaked reports suggest the halt was forced by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, who denied the US use of their airspace and bases for the operation. As of Thursday, reports indicate that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have reversed their decision and now will allow the US to us airspaces and bases. The Wall Street Journal said in a report that Trump is considering restarting the mission following the reversal.