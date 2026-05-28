Fragile US-Iran ceasefire tested after Iranian drone, missile, and naval incidents

A fragile US-Iran ceasefire came under significant strain overnight Wednesday following a series of escalating military incidents involving Iranian forces in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the confrontation began when Iran deployed five one-way attack drones that posed a direct threat to commercial shipping lanes near the Strait of Hormuz.

US forces intercepted all five drones and later conducted a defensive strike on a ground control site in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas to neutralize a sixth drone before it could be launched.

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later acknowledged the US strike, claiming it targeted “empty areas” of Bandar Abbas Airport and caused no damage. The IRGC also stated that 26 commercial vessels and tankers had safely transited the Strait of Hormuz “after obtaining permission in coordination with the IRGC Navy,” while warning that any disruption in the waterway would be met with a “firm response.”

Hours later, Iranian state media broadcaster IRIB reported another incident in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces allegedly intercepted four ships attempting to enter the Persian Gulf without prior coordination. According to the report, Iranian security forces issued verbal warnings before firing warning shots, ultimately forcing the vessels to reverse course.

The conflict escalated further later Wednesday when Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait, according to CENTCOM. Kuwaiti air defense systems successfully intercepted the missile before it could cause casualties or damage.

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Iranian state media later confirmed that the IRGC had targeted an unnamed American military installation in the region, describing the missile launch as retaliation for earlier US operations against the Bandar Abbas ground control station. Kuwait hosts thousands of US military personnel at bases including Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base.

US military officials condemned the missile launch as an “egregious ceasefire violation” and stated that American forces, together with regional allies, remain prepared to defend regional interests against further Iranian aggression.