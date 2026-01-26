'I won’t defend wrongdoing': Iranian President’s son criticizes security force actions

Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and a communications adviser to his father, urged authorities to restore internet access after a nationwide shutdown imposed during recent protests, warning that the blackout would only deepen public anger.

In remarks posted on his Telegram channel, Pezeshkian said attempts to delay the spread of images from the crackdown would ultimately fail, arguing that prolonged restrictions would deepen the divide between the public and the state.

Echoing comments made by his father, he said the protests became violent due to the actions of “professionally trained groups affiliated with foreigners.”

However, he also acknowledged the possibility of misconduct by state forces, saying: “In the meantime the security and law enforcement forces may have made mistakes and no one is going to defend wrongdoing and that has to be addressed.”

Authorities cut most internet access on January 8 after videos of street demonstrations circulated online. The shutdown has disrupted businesses and daily life, while officials maintain it was necessary to contain unrest.

Criticism has grown within Iran as economic losses mount and families struggle to obtain information about detained or injured relatives. Rights groups say the death toll is far higher than official figures, a claim the government has not confirmed.

With pressure building at home and abroad, Iran’s leadership now faces renewed calls to lift the blackout and allow connectivity to resume.

