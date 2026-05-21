Iran rebuilding drone capabilities 'faster than expected' after US-Israeli strikes - report

Iran resumed part of its drone production during the ceasefire, according to a CNN report published Thursday citing sources familiar with US intelligence assessments, as American officials warn Tehran is restoring damaged military capabilities more rapidly than anticipated.

According to the report, US intelligence agencies have identified a significantly faster recovery pace for Iranian military infrastructure hit in recent American and Israeli strikes. Four sources told CNN that Tehran has reorganized key capabilities far quicker than initial intelligence estimates predicted.

A senior US official cited in the report said some assessments suggest Iran could fully restore its UAV strike capabilities within six months. “The Iranians have exceeded all the timelines that the intelligence community had for their reorganization,” the official reportedly said.

Despite the concerns, the Pentagon sought to project confidence regarding American military readiness in the region. US Defense Department spokesman Sean Parnell told CNN that “the US military is the strongest in the world and has everything it needs to act at the time and place the president chooses.”

Parnell added that Washington continues to maintain “a deep arsenal of capabilities to protect its forces and its interests around the world.”