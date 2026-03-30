Iran’s military industry in Tehran hit in fresh wave of strikes

The Israeli military said it conducted a new wave of airstrikes overnight targeting weapons production and research facilities in Tehran, as part of an intensified campaign aimed at degrading Iran’s military-industrial capabilities.

Approximately 40 facilities linked to weapons production, development, and research have been struck over the past two days in operations carried out by the Israeli Air Force.

The strikes involved more than 80 munitions and were based on what officials described as precise intelligence.

The military said the targets included several key components of Iran’s defense industry infrastructure. Among them were a facility used for assembling long-range surface-to-air missiles, as well as a site involved in producing components for anti-tank missiles and short-range air defense systems.

Another target included a research and development facility focused on engines for ballistic missiles, which the military described as part of Iran’s wider missile production capability.

In a statement, the Israeli military said it would continue operations aimed at weakening Iran’s military-industrial capacity.

“The military will continue to deepen the damage to the regime’s military industries in order to deny the production capabilities it has built over the years,” the statement said.