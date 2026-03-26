Iran has delivered its official response to a US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, according to Iranian media, with Tehran now awaiting Washington’s reply as indirect talks continue through mediators. The development marks a new phase in diplomatic efforts after weeks of fighting across the region.

According to sources familiar with the response, Iran outlined several key conditions for ending the war, including a halt to what it described as assassination operations, guarantees to prevent renewed fighting, and a clear commitment to compensation for “the damages and losses of the war.” Tehran also demanded a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts, including by allied groups operating in the region.

A central element of Iran’s position is its demand for international recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, which it describes as a “natural, legal right.” The strategic waterway has become a focal point in the conflict, with global concern over disruptions to maritime trade and energy supplies.

At the same time, Iranian officials have expressed deep skepticism toward Washington’s intentions. According to sources, Tehran views the negotiation efforts as a potential “deceptive maneuver” aimed at improving the US international standing, influencing oil markets, and buying time for further military preparations.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters the US proposal, delivered via Pakistan, was “one-sided and unfair” and did not meet minimum expectations. The official added that, at this stage, there are no concrete plans for direct talks, although mediation efforts by Pakistan and Turkey are ongoing and could reopen a diplomatic track if conditions change.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said during a cabinet meeting that Iran is engaged in talks and urged Tehran to reach an agreement, warning that failure to do so would result in continued military action. He said Iran has “the chance to permanently abandon their nuclear ambitions,” but added that Washington would “keep” striking if no deal is reached.

With mediation efforts ongoing and both sides maintaining firm public stances, the prospects for a breakthrough remain uncertain in the near term.