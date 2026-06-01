Iran used 'wartime conditions' as cover for mass arrests, executions, and an 88-day internet blackout - report

According to a new Amnesty International report, Iranian authorities have used "wartime conditions" as cover to intensify repression since the US-Israeli strikes on February 28. In that time, the Iranian regime arbitrarily arrested more than 6,000 people, including protesters, journalists, lawyers, human rights defenders, and members of ethnic and religious minorities. Senior judicial officials have even ordered expedited prosecutions on capital charges amid widespread reports of enforced disappearance, torture, and forced confessions.

At least 39 political executions have been carried out.

The crackdown was accompanied by an 88-day nationwide internet shutdown, the longest on record, systematically isolating more than 90 million people. During this internet shutdown, authorities criminalized ordinary online activity as espionage punishable by death.

The IRGC sent text messages to individuals identified as having circumvented restrictions, referencing their IP addresses and VPN use, threatening prosecution under the Espionage Law. Authorities also announced the seizure of hundreds of Starlink devices and warned that acquiring or using such systems was a criminal offense punishable by death.

The internet was partially restored on May 26 following a presidential order, though human rights organizations warn significant restrictions remain, including the filtering of social media and concerns over surveillance of those who used VPNs.

Iranian authorities deployed a digital system called "Saham" to identify and seize assets of more than 750 people deemed "terrorist and mercenary agents affiliated with the Zionist enemy and other hostile countries." Human rights defender Nasrin Sotoudeh was arrested in April and subjected to enforced disappearance for six weeks before being released on bail.

At least two deaths in custody have been documented, including Hesam Alaeddin, who died after being arrested while seeking information about his detained brother.

In addition to these repressive actions within Iran, according to a separate Amnesty report, also released this week, Gulf states including Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia arrested more than 1,000 people in a parallel crackdown on war-related expression. Kuwait and Bahrain also stripped hundreds of citizens of their nationality in reprisal for online posts. Courts in Kuwait and Bahrain issued prison sentences of between three and ten years for sharing war-related content online.