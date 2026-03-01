Iranian Defense Minister Vahidi wanted for 1994 Buenos Aires AMIA bombing

Ahmad Vahidi, Iran’s defense minister, has been wanted by Interpol since 2007 for his alleged role in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people, Argentine prosecutors say. Vahidi was serving as commander of a special Quds Force unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard at the time of the attack. He is one of five Iranians sought in connection with the bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center on July 18, 1994.

Argentine authorities accuse Vahidi of helping plan and execute the suicide bombing that destroyed the AMIA headquarters and injured hundreds more. The attack remains one of the deadliest against Jewish targets outside Israel since the Holocaust. Iran has consistently denied any involvement in the attack.

Vahidi’s Interpol Red Notice has been active since 2007, when Argentine prosecutors issued arrest warrants for him and four other Iranian officials. The Quds Force commander at the time is accused of overseeing the operation that used a van packed with explosives to target the Buenos Aires Jewish center.​

The case has strained Argentina’s relations with Iran for decades and prompted international calls for justice. Argentine courts have formally charged Vahidi and the others, but Iran has refused to extradite them. Tehran maintains the accusations lack credible evidence.

Vahidi’s prominence in Iran’s government, including his current role as defense minister, has complicated efforts to bring him to trial. The AMIA bombing investigation has also seen allegations of a cover-up by Argentine officials in the 1990s. The case continues to fuel demands for accountability from victims’ families and Jewish organizations worldwide.