Iran has reportedly restored much of the access to its underground missile facilities that were affected during the recent war against Israel and the United States, according to CNN. Satellite images analyzed by experts cited by the American network show Tehran having reportedly cleared 50 of the 69 tunnel entrances belonging to 18 underground missile sites targeted by the strikes.

The images reportedly show the use of bulldozers and trucks to reopen access points blocked or damaged by the bombings.

According to Sam Lair, a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, Iran could continue to launch missiles as long as it has launchers and operational teams, even if its production has been slowed down or halted.

He believes that nothing prevents the Iranian forces from rearming their launchers with the missile stocks still available.

This report highlights the limitations of the bombing campaign carried out by Israel and the United States. The ceasefire announced by Donald Trump in April had left several stated objectives of the war unfinished, notably the definitive prevention of a nuclear Iran, the destruction of its ballistic program, and the lasting weakening of the regime.