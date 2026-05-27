Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei calls Israel a "cancerous tumor."

The Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, published a series of hostile messages toward Israel on his official accounts on Tuesday, using the vocabulary regularly employed by his father, Ali Khamenei.

In one of these messages, he refers to Israel as a "cancerous tumor" and claims that the "Zionist regime" is approaching the "final stages" of its existence.

Another message predicts the disappearance of Israel, referring to statements made several years ago by his father, who claimed that the Hebrew state would not survive for 25 years.

Ali Khamenei, eliminated during the American-Israeli strikes against Iran at the end of February, had already used this rhetoric against Israel on several occasions. In 2020, he notably sparked a heated controversy by mentioning a "final solution," later asserting that his target was the State of Israel and not Jews.

The Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, responded to Mojtaba Khamenei's messages with irony.

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"Sounds familiar. I remember someone with a similar surname who used to say it," he wrote.

Sa’ar also mocked the public absence of the new Iranian Supreme Leader since his appointment as his father's successor: "By the way, where are you?"